CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Special teams finally brought down the hammer for our Gutsy Play of the Game.

Last week in a 34-28 OT loss to the Vikings at Bank of America Stadium, Frankie Luvu blocked a punt in the 3rd quarter and Kenny Robinson took it in for the score and a huge play.

Zane Gonzalez also connected on two field goals and extra points, adding some stability to an area previously of concern.