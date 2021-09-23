Gutsy Play of the Week: Ryder Cup tees off Friday

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — While we have a lot of football to attend to tonight and this weekend, you can’t take your eye off what’s happening on the golf course up in Wisconsin. The Ryder Cup is happening at Whistling Straits starting tomorrow. As Team USA looks for only its third win in the event since 2002, it’s tonight’s Gutsy Play of the Game.

Steve Stricker is the captain of Team USA this time around and his team consists of some of the best in the game. That means names like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, but also means Brooks Koepka and Bryson Dechambeau will be teammates in this one.

We know they have their share of drama dating back to earlier this season. But the guys don’t want that to get in the way of representing the Red, White, and Blue.

Here’s a look at the rosters there. Europe is featuring guys like John Rahm, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, and Tommy Fleetwood. Team America with Dechambeau and Koepka, but don’t forget about Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas.

We just found out actual BFFs Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will be paired against Rahm and Sergio. DJ and Morikawa will go off against Hovland and Casey.