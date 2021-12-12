Gutsy Play of the Week: Panthers OT Scott gets Cam across the goal line

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As you can probably imagine, we were severely limited in who to give the Gutsy Play of the Week to after that game in Miami. Frankly, it should have been any fan who watched that debacle in its entirety.

But in keeping with tradition, we will make it a play in the game, and it was an easy one to pick because it was the only touchdown of the day in Miami.

Cam Newton on the keeper, but it’s Trent Scott who is the real hero. Newton ran into a wall, but number 78 helped him in on the second effort. Scott grabbed Cam like an angry mother and pulled him into the End Zone for the six points.