Gutsy Play of the Week: Fitterer, Panthers’ Stephon Gilmore acquisition

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer acquired Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade last week with the New England Patriots, only giving up a 6th round draft pick for the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore, a native of Rock Hill, is expected to see action immediately. Gilmore had been on New England physically unable to perform (PUP) list, however, he was also having contract disputes with Bill Belichick and the Pats front office.

The 31-year-old is currently in the final year of a 5-year, $65 million deal, according to Spotrac, and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.