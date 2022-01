(iSeeCars) - According to iSeeCars data, the average price of a used car has risen to $29,883. The good news is that you can find a reliable used car for less than this amount, and hopefully within your budget.

With that in mind, there are many reliable used cars to choose from for under $20,000. (If your budget is slightly lower, you can refer to our guides for the Best Used Cars Under $15,000 or if you know you want an SUV check out our Best Used SUVs Under $20,000.) Because the used car search can be overwhelming, we’ve done the important research for you.

Here are the best used cars on the market for less than $20,000.