CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The New Year has started with record-breaking temperatures as our high climbed to 77 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees set back in 1984. This warm weather will be short-lived due to a large storm system moving through this weekend.

A line of showers and storms will roll through the area overnight and early Sunday morning. Strong to severe storms could fire up along the front as it moves across the Carolinas with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado possible.