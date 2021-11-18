Gutsy Play of the Game: Rhule & Brady let Cam take over Red Zone

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Are you sick of Cam Newton yet? We didn’t think so, so it’s no surprise that Cam is part of our Gutsy Play of the Game this week. BUT, the award doesn’t just go to QB1.

This week, it goes to Joe Brady and Matt Rhule for having the fortitude to give the ball to Cam in those short-yardage Red Zone situations.

Early in the game, they let Cam be Cam. Running behind the blocks, Cam even got a stiff arm in there.

Remember when the Red Zone offense was just Sam Darnold? The league figured it out quick.

But with Cam, it adds another layer. That second play was a corner route to Robby, it’s just Cam being Cam.

We asked former Panther safety Tre Boston about it, and what it says about Joe Brady and Matt Rhule letting Cam ride it out in these situations.