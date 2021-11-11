Gutsy Play of the Game: Burns flattens Mac, gets put in an ankle lock

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — There is something else we need to address, and that’s the NFL’s decision not to do anything about this week’s Gutsy Play of the Game.

Because no one does that to Brian Burns and gets away with it… Last bit of the first quarter Panthers v. New England when Spider Burns crushes Mac Jones, he knocks the football free and Frankie Luvu picks it up in a fantastic strip sack fumble.

We’ve all seen it a thousand times, Mac Jones holding onto Burn’s ankle after the ball is loose. You’d think Mac was trying out for the UFC here. Burns says he would like an apology for it, but knows he probably won’t get one.

He has a message for the rest of the teams playing New England.