Grocery chains designate ‘special hours’ for seniors amid virus outbreak

RYAZAN, RUSSIA – APRIL 27, 2020: A customer at a hypermarket of the Globus retail chain amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Customers have to wear masks while shopping at the hypermarket. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded non-working period till April 30, 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Alexander Ryumin/TASS (Photo by Alexander Ryumin\TASS via Getty Images)

Multiple stores in the Charlotte region have changed their shopping hours or designated a certain time period for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Aldi

Aldi stores nationwide will open at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and reserve the first hour of business for vulnerable shoppers, which includes senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter is dedicating two hours every Monday and Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers ages 60 and over. ExpressLane online shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. are also for seniors only every Thursday.

Publix

Similarly, Publix has also designated certain hours for senior customers 65 and older.

Those hours are Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m. The change in hours will began March 24.

Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for seniors.

Dollar General

Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of every shopping day to senior shoppers.

Stores will maintain their normal opening hours. Most in the Tidewater area open at 8 a.m., though others open at 7 a.m.

The company is asking non-senior customers to avoid shopping at Dollar General stores in the first hour after stores open so that seniors, who are more at risk from the COVID-19 coronavirus, can avoid shopping while stores are busy.

Costco

Costco has joined other big box stores in creating special shopping hours for senior customers.

The bulk retailer said in a statement that it will open its doors for members 60 years and older every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The special hours began March 24.

Sam’s Club

Until further notice, Sam’s Club will provide dedicated shopping hours and a “shop from your car” service for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.

Starting Thursday, March 26, locations across the country will offer shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to impacted customers.

Walmart

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.

Target

Target, which has several stores in Hampton Roads, is reserving the first hour of shopping every Wednesday for the most vulnerable customers, including those over 65 years old, pregnant women or those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as vulnerable or at-risk. The company is asking all guests who do not identify in one of those categories to refrain from shopping during that hour, as a courtesy to others. Learn more: https://tgt.biz/xt2ex