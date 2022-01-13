Kids and Healthy Eating

Dr. Ana-Maria Temple joined Queen City News to discuss ways to improve your children’s health and how to improve their eating habits.

Move – Instead of iPads give your kids a FitBit –

It’s not about no iPads, it’s about iPad time when you get 10,000 steps



Sleep – Instead of phones in the room get an alarm clock

It’s not about no phone time, it’s no phones when you go to bed at night. Phones are the Number one disruptors of sleep



Stress – Instead of scrolling through phones at night, read or color in a book.

Social media is the number one trigger of stress in teens and adults. Have your phone time, but wind down at night without a screen. Bonus if you can wake up and not be on your phone for the first hour of the day



Nutrition

Not Juice/Soda but Water

Not Granola bars but Fruits

Not Chips but Veggies with dip

It is not about never having soda, juice, granola bars, or chips, though that would be my ideal. It is about crowding out the bad with the good.



Drink a glass of water before you sip your soda

Eat a fruit before you eat the granola bar to satisfy your sweet tooth

Eat veggies and dip before eating chips

Filling your belly with good foods is one step closer to fighting this pesky virus and his friends