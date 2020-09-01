Death of actor Chadwick Boseman shines light on dangers of colon cancer

The death of beloved actor and ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman after a four-year battle with colon cancer has shined a light on the dangers of the disease, especially for African Americans.

For many who have experience with the cancer, Boseman’s death is heartbreaking and hits close to home.

An estimated 150,000 people are diagnosed with colon this year. One in every 41 African American men and women will die of the disease, a higher rate than that of white men and women.

“It’s unfortunately been known that in the African-American population that there’s a poor diet, there’s less fiber, there’s more processed red meats, there’s less access to healthcare, there’s this stigma of not wanting to have a colonoscopy done,” said Doctor Arin Piramzadian with Starmed Family Practice and Urgent Care.

Doctors say the most common signs of symptoms of Colorectal Cancer are unexpected weight loss, rectal bleeding, changes in bowel movements and severe abdominal pain. 50 percent of colon cancer patients have no symptoms at all making colonoscopies vital for doctors to diagnosis it.