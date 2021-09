WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A $300,000 simulator is connecting a group of UNC Charlotte professors and the Waxhaw Police Department for research on "use of force."

Professors are looking to see why officers with the same training sometimes react differently to the same situations in the field.

A group of four criminology professors found prior research showing 70% of police officers feel the public doesn't have a good understanding of what it’s like to be a police officer. On the other side, the same research found 70% of citizens feel they do have a good understanding of what it’s like to be a police officer.