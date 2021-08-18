Working out divorce during COVID

Divorces are already difficult for families and children, but COVID could add another layer of difficulty. Attorney Nicole Sodoma from Sodoma Law joined Good Day Charlotte to talk about how to deal with the issues of divorce during the pandemic.
