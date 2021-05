CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for his involvement in a shootout where 55 shots were fired in about ten seconds near a hookah lounge in uptown Charlotte early Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Cecil Orelefant Oxner, 43, has been charged and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.