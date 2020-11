FOX 46 anchor Jason Harper talks to Patrick Patterson with Partnering Agency about a virtual career fair for fathers this Saturday.

The career fair will be hosted by the Mecklenburg Empowering Fathers Program from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event will help fathers and men in the Charlotte area get a second change and find work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

To register, text CLTJOBS to 31996.