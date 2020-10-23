‘There but for the grace of God, go I’: Charlotte couple helps others transition to life beyond bars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local couple has made it their mission to help others transition to a life beyond bars by providing resources and outlets for former offenders and at-risk youth through the ‘From Prison to Purpose’ program.

“There but for the grace of God, go I.”

It’s a Phrase that Nico Rodgers lives by. It’s also the sentiment behind why he and his wife started the non-profit From Prison to Purpose.

The organization says it was created to engage and rebuild the Charlotte community by dismantling systematic prejudices that contribute to recidivism, low academic performance and intergenerational poverty.

Nico and Terri aim to help transition former offenders back into society, develop programs to reduce juvenile crime rates and increase public awareness in marginalized communities.

The Rodgers said they are in the most need of jobs and people willing to hire someone with a record, mental health help, and monetary donations.

Click here to make a donation to support From Prison to Purpose.

