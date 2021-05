CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tyler Terry, the man accused of four murders who was captured after nearly seven days on the run, will appear before a Chester County judge at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Terry was arrested Monday morning after Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said the wanted man “made a mistake” when he ran across Highway 9 on Sunday. A force of 150 to 200 officers set up a perimeter and pushed in, walking every square inch to locate and surround him.