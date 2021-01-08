Spotting the signs: National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to remember the signs of trafficking and what to do if you spot it.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, these are some potential red flags to look out for:

Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

Has a child stopped attending school?

Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?

Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?

Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?

If you know or suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, or you are personally a victim, please report it to Federal law enforcement at 1-866-347-2423 or contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting to HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

