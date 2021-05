HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A Taylorsville man was arrested early Friday morning after residents in a Hickory neighborhood reported multiple break-in attempts, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Authorities said 50-year-old Bradley Allen Spencer is accused of attempting to break into three houses, committing first-degree burglary on another home, breaking into several vehicles and stealing from several carports around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the Hillcrest Neighborhood.