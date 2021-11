(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Yet another chilly start to the day with lows sitting in the low to mid-40s around the Queen City. Skies are mostly clear which will once again help to usher in a comfortable and seasonable afternoon.

Clouds will increase this afternoon as temperatures make a run for the upper 60s to near 70. Be sure to take advantage of this afternoon as we will be battling colder conditions as the weekend approaches.