Rescue Ranch hosts annual fundraising auction, announces foster and adoption program

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rescue Ranch in Statesville is hosting its 16th Annual Action to raise funds for the 87-acre animal education organization.

The nonprofit said the auction will feature a custom-made dining room table, artwork, a private meal by the Moyer’s restaurant, NASCAR items and more.

All of the proceeds will go toward the ranch’s educational programs to promote respect for animals and responsible pet ownership.

Rescue Ranch also announced a new program for fostering and adopting animals. Applications are now open for foster families.

For more information on the Rescue Ranch Foster and Adoption Program and to download a foster application, visit RescueRanchAdoptions.com, call (704) 768-0927, or email adopt@rescueranch.com.

