Patriot Sporting Clays Classic returns to Charlotte-area

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The annual Patriot Sporting Clays Classics returns to Polkton Thursday to raise money for the families of U.S. Army Special Forces personnel.

Event organizers said the fundraising event brings together teams, sponsors and corporate partners “for a day of fun.”

Funds that are raised go to the Green Beret Foundation that provides support to the Green Beret communities and families through transitions such as combat injuries, illness, deployments or retirement.

