North Carolina’s HOPE Program application deadline approaching

If you need help paying for your rent and utilities in North Carolina, your time is running out to ask for assistance.

Laura Hogshead, the director of the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, joined Good Day Charlotte to talk about Friday’s deadline to apply for help through the North Carolina HOPE Program.

The program provides assistance to people facing eviction or utility shutoffs.

Residents living in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus and Gaston counties are not covered by the program.

Click here for more information.