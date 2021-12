CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A man facing charges in the murder of a woman at an art studio in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood and a man in Greensboro was found dead in his prison cell Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials Malek Moore was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:34 a.m. Thursday. First responders attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead just before 5 a.m.