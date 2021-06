ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo is asking the public to vote for names for six American red wolf pups born in April.

This is the first litter to be born in the wolves’ public habitat in 20 years! Most litters are born in the breeding area, away from the public, but this time guests got to see the pups up close.

You can cast their vote for their favorite name of the finalist that the zoo keepers choose!