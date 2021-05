SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Carolina Panthers are returning to Wofford College for training camp in 2021, after missing the trip to Spartanburg last year for the first time since the team’s inception in 1995, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers held training camp at Bank of America Stadium last year after 25 years at Wofford due to COVID rules by the league to hold camp at their own practice facilities.