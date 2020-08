It's time to head "back" to "school" on Monday... but this year, when home was the classroom, then summer camp, and now the classroom again, did we ever really leave? And what are we heading "back" to, anyway?

2020 has been a challenge, you guys. And if you're a parent of young children, school has been one of the toughest parts. On this episode of "Date Night with Jake and Page" we talk with Shannon and Andrew ("Drew") Houlihan. Drew's the Superintendent of Union County Public Schools. That would be our county. That's right, we cornered our Superintendent and dragged him onto the podcast.