Mecklenburg County Detention Center reconnecting families for Father’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Inmates will have the opportunity to connect or reconnect with family members with expanded visitation over Father’s Day weekend, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said that families will be allowed into the detention center beginning Friday morning.

He believes that the family connection is part of a beginning for a successful reentry after a person serves jail time.

“We want these kids and the spouses to reconnect with their family and have those conversations,” McFadden said. “We believe this is part of the engine.”

McFadden said the goal of his office is to see people leave the jail and not come back.