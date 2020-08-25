Maskne: Skin irritation from masks

Good Day Charlotte
Posted: / Updated:

FOX 46 anchor Page Fehling spoke with Dr. Ashley Chandler from the Skin Center by Charlotte Plastic Surgery Partners about preventing skin irritation and breakouts from masks.

For more on the Skin Center by Charlotte Plastic Surgery, please click here.

Catch up on all of the latest news from FOX 46 Charlotte:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Charotte Team

Page Fehling

News Anchor

Jason Harper

News Anchor

Brigida Mack

News Anchor

Nick Kosir

Meteorologist

Chuck Roads

Traffic Anchor

HTML Image as link
Qries

Trending Stories

More Viral