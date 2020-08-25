Maskne: Skin irritation from masks

FOX 46 anchor Page Fehling spoke with Dr. Ashley Chandler from the Skin Center by Charlotte Plastic Surgery Partners about preventing skin irritation and breakouts from masks.
For more on the Skin Center by Charlotte Plastic Surgery, please click here.
Catch up on all of the latest news from FOX 46 Charlotte:
- Melania Trump expresses sympathy for COVID-19 victims
- CMS still working to get internet to thousands of students in need
- Rare, nonnative lizard species spotted in South Carolina
- CMPD to release video from night protesters were ‘trapped’ by tear gas in Uptown
- 50,000 ‘catch-up’ stimulus checks to go out in September, IRS says