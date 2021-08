(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The White House announced that it will ban the use of chlorpyrifos, a popular pesticide used on food crops. Officials said the ban comes as studies show the chemical poses a serious health risk to kids and farmworkers.

Those pesticides have been used on fruits and vegetables like corn, soybeans, apples, and broccoli since 1965 but that will stop in six months when the ban takes effect.