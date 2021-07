RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for assaulting a jail guard with a 6-inch metal shank in 2019, according to a federal prosecutor.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Troy Lamont Powell, 32, was sentenced in federal court in Raleigh on Wednesday. Powell pleaded guilty to the charges in April, Acker said.