CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - More people are spotting some strange-looking light poles in and around Charlotte. They started in the Uptown area and are now expanding to neighborhoods.

The poles help with cell service, making sure people are always connected. The City of Charlotte is currently in the process of working with cell phone providers to add more of the cell devices to light poles.

With a sharp eye, the poles are easy to spot.

“I thought they had to something to do with air filtering,” said one Charlotte man walking through South End.