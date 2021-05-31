‘I want you to have it, man’: Local Marine veteran surprised with new car at Coca-Cola 600

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local veteran got a well-deserved surprise during the pre-race show before the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday afternoon when Jay Leno and Jeff Gordon surprised him with keys to a brand new car.

Dondrick Bethea, a former U.S. Marine, took an Uber to his job at Adams Beverages every day.

“You’ve got a job? What you Uber every day?” Leno said. “How about driving all the time. I want you to have it, man.”

Tommy Rieman, a Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient who served 15 years in the Army, joined Good Day Charlotte to talk about keeping the surprise from Bethea and what ways the organization, Veterans Bridge Home, is helping veterans transition from military life.

