OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A decomposing body found in a Seneca home has been identified as a fugitive who was wanted for 16 years.

On Nov. 6, a concerned neighbor conducted a welfare check at a home on Jennifer Lane in Seneca. The check was for an elderly man who had not been seen in weeks, according to the US Marshal Service. The neighbor found a decomposing body and called authorities.