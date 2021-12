CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A pair of 19-year-olds have been charged after new evidence was obtained by detectives relating to a 2020 homicide in north Charlotte, CMPD said Wednesday.

Nearly one year ago, officers responded to calls regarding an incident on Valcourt Road in north Charlotte, just inside the 485 loop. 31-year-old Daniel Vergara was found lying on a roadway suffering from trauma. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.