‘Drive Out Hunger’ initiative

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Speedway Children’s Charities are teaming up to fight childhood hunger through food donations and movie nights.

Movie Nights: Throughout the summer, Drive Out Hunger will host movie night fundraisers, where the proceeds will be donated to local children’s charities.

Wednesday, June 30: “Trolls” (With a FIREWORKS show)

Cost: $40 per vehicle, up to 10 people

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the movie rolling at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21: “The Peanuts Movie”

Wednesday, Aug. 11: “The Greatest Showman”

Vehicle passes for the July 21 and Aug. 11 screenings are just $30.

