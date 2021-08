ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - It’s a staple in Downtown Rock Hill that continues to give back to the community in more ways than most people realize. Fountain Park and the 50,000 gallon water feature opened in 2014 and continues to drive the economy, bringing new businesses and even hotels to the area.

You can't drive by it without looking at it or stopping to take in the sights and sounds.

"When the grand kids come to town they want to come to Fountain Park,” said Supervisor of the Rock Hill Parks Division, Rhea Faris.

The park paved the way for a new neighborhood, which includes Fountain Park Place. Right now it’s a 48,000 square foot office building with room for retail and restaurants, future plans also call for a 100 room hotel on the east side of the building facing the park.