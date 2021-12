CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The City of Charlotte said it will delay implementing weekly COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated city employees until February as the federal mandate faces court challenges.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a rule last month requiring companies with more than 100 employees to require their employees to either vaccinate against the virus or get weekly tests and take other measures to fight the spread of COVID.