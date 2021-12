GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - A witness gave emotional testimony in court during day two of the Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer trial. He's the man accused of murdering an 18-year-old Greenville High School girl in 2017.

7NEWS is not identifying this witness, she was 17 when deputies said it all unfolded near Saluda Dam Road in a wooded area of Greenville. That's where this witness told a courtroom, her friend, 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez was found dead.