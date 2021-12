CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A juvenile has been charged for his participation in the murder of a 17-year-old boy shot and killed in northeast Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials said 17-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Woodard-Pegues was found shot to death around 9:20 p.m. on May 13 near the 1800 block of Allen Street.