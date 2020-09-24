COMING UP: Touch a Truck Drive-Thru event

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Join FOX 46 Charlotte this October for a socially distanced reverse parade where YOU will drive through in your vehicle and see all kinds of trucks, emergency vehicles, and construction equipment in action! 

The Touch a Truck Drive-Thru event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center in Concord from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The event is FREE but you must register online for a parade reservation time.

For further information and how you can RSVP for this event, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

