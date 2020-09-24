COMING UP: Charlotte Virtual Walk To End Alzheimer’s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Join FOX 46 Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, for the Charlotte Virtual Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

In North Carolina, more than 180,000 are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and over 479,000 family and friends are providing care.

Serving 49 central and western counties in North Carolina, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter said they’re here to help.

“We provide education and support to all those facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias throughout our community, including those living with the disease, caregivers, health care professionals, and families.

We are also committed to advocating for the needs and rights of those facing Alzheimer’s disease and advancing critical research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure.”

