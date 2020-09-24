COMING UP: Catawba River Community Cleanup Day

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Join FOX 46 Charlotte for a community cleanup of the rivers, lakes, and streams of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

The Catawba Riversweep is a community cleanup event of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

A collective effort of dozens of non-profit, governmental, and for-profit organizations from 26 counties across North and South Carolina, the Catawba Riversweep is an example of the power of collaboration and cooperation, organizers said.

This unique community engagement event is organized and led by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Charlotte that was founded in 1997 and is dedicated to the preservation and protection of the waters of the Catawba-Wateree River for those who enjoy and depend on her.

Be sure to register online to participate and choose from 32 cleanup sites in our area.

For information on how you can volunteer and various locations, PLEASE CLICK HERE