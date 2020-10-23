COMING UP: 32nd Annual Charlotte Turkey Trot

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 32nd Annual Charlotte Turkey Trot is fast approaching!

Without question, COVID-19 continues to challenge local communities and the nation. With an abundance of caution, the event has decided not to gather at SouthPark Mall this Thanksgiving. 

Instead, organizers of this year’s Charlotte Turkey Trot are asking that you participate by registering and getting out on Thanksgiving Day morning to celebrate with a VIRTUAL family walk, run or trot… whatever you’re in the mood for! 

“Let’s take time to celebrate family and continue this great Charlotte tradition!”

For more information and how you can register for this year’s Turkey Trot, please click here.

