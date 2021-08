CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - As Tropical Storm Ida peels across the gulf states dropping massive amounts of rain, help for communities flooded and without power is standing by. North Carolina mission, Samaritans Purse says the disaster relief team deployed a fleet of 18-wheelers and other trucks to bring supplies and volunteers to the flooded areas in the gulf.

“We keep in contact with emergency management and other volunteer organizations. We make all those connections and have church partners in the area that we depend on and have what we need as far as the equipment,” said Bruce Poss, Director of North America missions. He told Fox 46 Samaritans Purse is active in many communities around the country in need.