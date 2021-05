CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway will open Thursday morning for fans attending the 62nd Annual Coca-Cola 600. The race this year will be allowed to operate at full capacity, thanks to the end of COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina.

The return to fans is a huge change compared to just one year ago.

The 2020 Coca-Cola 600 went on as scheduled, but without much fanfare. Fans were not allowed on track property, let alone in the stands. Security was tight, with all entrances closed. Only one entrance for drivers, crew members and NASCAR officials was open. Before entering the track everyone received a health check.

Just about two weeks ago was when Charlotte Motor Speedway leaders got word COVID restrictions in North Carolina would be dropped statewide. Speedway leaders had already come up with a race plan to welcome fans back during COVID restrictions. That plan had been approved by the governor’s office but was thrown out.