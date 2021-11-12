Charlotte Rescue Mission in need of 5,000 meals for families in need

Charlotte Rescue Mission has launched its annual Thanksgiving food drive to collect around 5,000 meals for families in need.

The rescue mission said it has partnered with 14 local community organizations including the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Harvest Center, CW Williams Community Health Center and more.

“Our annual food box drive is a beautiful example of how the Charlotte community comes together each year to care for its neighbors,” said Tony Marciano. “It’s a privilege to play a role in that story.”

Food donations will be collected at Charlotte Rescue Mission on November 19 and 20. Email pam.beam@charlotterescuemission.org for more details.