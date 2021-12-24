Charlotte Rescue Mission Dessert Drive

Charlotte Rescue Mission is asking the community for help to provide homemade desserts for families in need this Christmas.

Officials said they need cakes, pies, cookies and other sweets for its annual homemade dessert drive.

“We want everyone who comes to the Rescue Mission on Christmas Day to receive a real taste of home,” said Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “The donation drive is a beautiful expression of the community’s support for its neighbors.”

Desserts can be dropped off at Charlotte Rescue Mission at 907 West 1st Street until 10 a.m. Christmas Day.