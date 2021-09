CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) - In a recent survey, Carolina Panthers fans were found to spend the least amount of money on alcoholic beverages and stadium concessions while attending games out of all 32 NFL teams' fans.

In FinanceBuzz's most recent survey of more than 1,500 fans, it found Panthers fans spent around $11 less on alcohol and almost $12 less than any NFL teams' fans on overall stadium concessions.