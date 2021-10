LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A Lincoln County man awaiting sentencing after he was convicted of sexual assault was found dead his in jail cell late Thursday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 61-year-old Randy Rinck, Sr. was discovered by employees at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 on October 7 while they were collecting laundry from the prisoners. Rinck was found unresponsive in his cell.